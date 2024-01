Applied Digital, ESSA Pharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

MorphoSys AG MOR shares jumped 18.8% to $10.21 in pre-market trading.

ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares gained 10.6% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Friday.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 8.3% to $18.76 in pre-market trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM shares climbed 5.7% to $14.24 in pre-market trading.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR gained 5.3% to $5.01 in pre-market trading.

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 4.8% to $1.96 in pre-market trading.

Applied Digital Corporation APLD gained 3.7% to $7.77 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.

