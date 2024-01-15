Boeing 737-800 Takes A U-Turn After Cockpit Window Cracks In Another Midair Scare

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, a Boeing 737-800 operated by All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd. (ANA) ALNPY was compelled to return to its point of origin due to a crack in the cockpit window.

What Happened: The incident occurred during a domestic flight, ANA Flight 1182, from Sapporo-New Chitose airport to Toyama airport in Japan, Business Insider reported on Sunday. The crack was detected in the outermost of the four layers of the cockpit window, as confirmed by an ANA spokesperson.

“The safety of our passengers and flight crew is our priority and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the ANA spokesperson said.

Boeing Co. BA directed inquiries to the airline when approached for comment by Business Insider. No injuries were reported among the 59 passengers and six crew members.

Why It Matters: This incident comes on the heels of heightened scrutiny of Boeing planes. Recently, a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines faced a dramatic mid-flight incident, losing part of its fuselage due to a door plug blowing out midair. This led to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for safety checks and a promise to increase Boeing oversight.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines reported loose parts on several grounded aircraft. The ANA flight, however, was not a Max 9 aircraft. This recent incident adds to the growing concerns about the safety and reliability of Boeing aircraft.

The midair incident has raised concerns about the safety and reliability of Boeing aircraft. The aircraft manufacturer is under regulatory scrutiny and has sparked a debate about the reputational damage Boeing may face, as experts and analysts express concern about the safety of the aircraft.

Image by Vytautas Kielaitis via Shutterstock

