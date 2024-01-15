Mark Cuban Questions Iowa Crossover Votes After Report Indicates Democrats Could Boost Nikki Haley To Block Trump

Loading... Loading...

In the lead-up to the 2024 Iowa caucuses, Dallas Mavericks co-owner Mark Cuban took to social media to raise questions about the potential impact of Democratic voters in the Iowa caucuses.

What Happened: Former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is set to compete in the caucuses, and this has led to speculation about a potential crossover of Democratic votes.

Cuban’s post was in response to an Axios article that suggested a Democratic turnout “could give Haley a boost in Iowa caucuses.” The report indicated that some Democrats and independents in Iowa are “planning to crash” the Republican caucuses and vote for Haley, potentially as a strategy to block former President Donald Trump.

“Any Iowa crossover voters out there? Dems could give Haley a boost in Iowa caucuses,” Cuban wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Iowa allows same-day party registration, a practice traditionally associated with the state’s caucuses. One of Haley’s precinct captains in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, noted that the candidate may receive some “good crossover” votes, as Democrats essentially get to choose President Biden‘s opposition in November.

Why It Matters: The potential crossover of Democratic votes in the Iowa caucuses could significantly impact the Republican nominee selection process. This could be seen as a strategic move by Democrats to influence the Republican candidate who would face Biden in the general election.

Meanwhile, Haley has openly challenged Trump, stating, “It’s you and me now,” following polls that placed her in second place against Trump and ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Despite Trump’s continued lead in polling, this challenge from Haley could indicate a shift in the Republican presidential race.

Cuban recently sold his majority stake in the Mavericks and has been vocal on political matters. He previously advised President Joe Biden to consider former President Trump’s playbook for staying in office, suggesting that acknowledging Trump’s approach could benefit Biden in the upcoming election.

