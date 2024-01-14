Trump Leads In Iowa Opinion Polls, But Elon Musk Says This GOP Candidate Will 'Far Exceed The Polls When The Votes Are Counted'

Loading... Loading...

Iowa Rep. Steven Holt (R-Iowa), who switched allegiance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to businessman Vivek Ramaswamy days ahead of the caucuses in the state, appeared on Fox News on Friday and highlighted anomalies in opinion polls.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk commented on a video of Holt’s interview shared on the social media platform.

What Happened: When questioned about Ramaswamy trailing behind Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and DeSantis, Holt’s response dismissed the validity of the poll numbers. He suggested that the individuals surveyed have primarily been inquired about their support for Trump, Haley, or DeSantis, with Ramaswamy’s name not being presented as an option.

”They say, ‘I am supporting Vivek’ and the response is, ‘He is out of the polls. If you had to support the others, who would it be?'” Holt told Fox News.

When the video clip was shared on X on Saturday by Noah Kahn, who covers Ramaswamy, Musk responded by saying, ”My guess is that Vivek will far exceed the polls when the votes are counted.”



Why It’s Important: The Iowa Republican caucuses will be held on Monday, and Trump has a commanding lead over the rest of the GOP primary candidates in the state, a NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found.



Among the likely voters polled, 48% sided with Trump while Haley was a distant second with 20% support. DeSantis and Ramaswamy received 16% and 6% support, respectively. Victories in early polling states could give the candidates a boost ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, when a majority of states will hold primaries and caucuses.

