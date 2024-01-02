Vivek Ramaswamy Stands Firm On Vow To Withdraw From Maine, Colorado Presidential Race Amid Trump's Disqualification

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of states’ decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from running for office, Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has reiterated his resolve to withdraw from the electoral race in Maine and Colorado.

What Happened: The Hill reported on Monday that Ramaswamy confirmed his intent to withdraw his candidacy in Maine and Colorado during his “NewsNation Prime” interview with Natasha Zouves. These states have barred Trump from the ballots interpreting the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause in light of the Capitol storm events on Jan. 6, 2021.

"If they're going to behave in that unconstitutional way, the Republican candidates can actually stop this form of election interference. So I said I would remove my name from those ballots, and I called on the other Republicans in the race to do the same thing,” Ramaswamy said.

While the Supreme Court has yet to rule on the constitutionality of the disqualifications, Ramaswamy has publicly urged fellow Republicans Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, and Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) to join him.

See Also: Rudy Giuliani Regrets Not Filing For NYC Pension, Former New York Mayor Bankrupt After $148M Ruling

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy’s stance comes as Trump himself is privately expressing concern about his eligibility for the 2024 ballot amid potential Supreme Court rulings. This follows Colorado and Maine’s decision to exclude him from their primary ballots, citing constitutional clauses.

There are concerns that Trump’s disqualification could have unintended consequences. A former strategist for President Barack Obama, David Axelrod, suggested that the move could play into Trump’s favor, potentially causing further divisions within the country.

Read Next: Trump Predicts No Biden Or Harris In 2024 Election, Anticipates Democratic Primary Turmoil

Photo by Juli Hansen on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.