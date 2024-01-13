Appleverse In News This Week: AirTag Delays, Board Shake-Up, And A Skydiving iPhone

Loading... Loading...

This week saw various developments circling the tech giant Apple Inc. AAPL. From product delays and board changes to security concerns and survival stories, Apple has kept us on our toes. Let’s delve into the highlights of Apple’s bustling weekend.

AirTag’s Next-Gen Launch Delayed

The anticipated launch of Apple’s second-gen AirTag has been pushed back from 2024 to 2025 due to an overstock of the original product. According to 9To5Mac, Apple feels no urgency in introducing the new AirTags, given the first-gen’s effective performance and the sparse competition in the “Find My” network. Read the full article here.

Major Changes in Apple’s Board

Apple announced the retirement of two board members, Al Gore and James Bell, on Thursday. Both Gore, a long-standing member since 2003, and Bell, who joined in 2015, have reached Apple’s age limit for board members, which is 75. The tech giant has proposed Wanda Austin, former CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, as a new nominee. Read the full article here.

See Also: Apple Will Use Face Scans To Determine The Perfect Apple Vision Pro Size For You: Report

Security Concerns Over Apple’s AirDrop

The Chinese government claims to have cracked Apple’s AirDrop, raising concerns over user security. A Beijing-based research institute alleges to have decrypted an iPhone’s device log, revealing phone numbers and email addresses linked to AirDrop users. The city's judicial bureau claims to have identified several suspects using this method. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

An iPhone’s 16,000-feet Drop

An iPhone survived a shocking 16,000-foot fall from an airplane, remaining intact despite the high-altitude plunge. This peculiar incident occurred on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s ALK Flight 1282, where the phone inadvertently took a skydiving adventure. Read the full article here.

ITC Opposes Apple’s Plea

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) declined Apple’s request to suspend an import ban on specific Apple Watch models, describing the company’s arguments as “weak and unconvincing.” The ITC dismissed Apple’s claim that the ban would inflict irreparable harm, calling it speculative. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Pursuit Of Perfection Or Caution? Apple Is Leaving No Stone Unturned In Crafting Vision Pro Messaging

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

Photo: Courtesy Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash