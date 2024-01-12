Watch: Ford Using Olive Tree Waste And Recycled Plastic For Cutting-Edge Auto Components

Loading... Loading...

With the increasing focus on sustainability in the automotive industry, Ford Motor Company F is making strides in environmentally friendly practices. The company is piloting the use of olive tree waste, combined with recycled plastic, to create auto parts.

What Happened: Ford is exploring a new approach to make vehicle components more sustainable, reported Electrek on Thursday. Engineers at the Cologne, Germany, facility initiated a project named COMPOlive, where they are experimenting with the repurposing of olive branches and twigs,

The waste, which is a byproduct of olive tree pruning in Andalusia, Spain, is being combined with recycled plastic. The prototype parts, consisting of 40% olive tree fibers and 60% recycled polypropylene plastic, have proven to be robust, durable, and lightweight after extensive testing.

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Squashes Rumors Surrounding Model 3 ‘Highland’: ‘It’s Not Real’

Why It Matters: This initiative by Ford is in line with the company’s recent focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness. The automotive giant has been making significant strides in its electric vehicle (EV) segment as well. In a recent report, Ford recorded a 7.1% year-over-year increase in its U.S. sales in 2023. The company’s CEO, Jim Farley, attributed this growth to their “amazing lineup of gas, electric and hybrid vehicles.”

This innovative approach has the potential to reduce the amount of plastic used in vehicle production while simultaneously decreasing the carbon footprint of auto parts. It also aligns with Ford’s commitment to incorporating more recycled and renewable materials into its cars.

Read More: Tesla Announces Price Drop in China, Entry-Level EV Now 6% Cheaper

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.