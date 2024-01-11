Tesla CEO Elon Musk Squashes Rumors Surrounding Model 3 'Highland': 'It's Not Real'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday dismissed the codename “Highland” for its revamped Model 3.

What Happened: “It’s not real,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The CEO was responding to a SpaceX engineer who took to X to enquire where the name originated from.

Tesla does not use the name “Highland” on its website or communication on X. The company instead addresses the new design of its cheapest electric vehicle as simply “upgraded” or “refreshed.”

News about a design-revamped Model 3 codenamed “Highland” dates back to Nov. 2022. Since then, customers and investors alike have been waiting for it.

Why It Matters: Tesla unveiled the upgraded Model 3 in the U.S. earlier this week priced the same as the older Model 3. The upgraded design was first released in China in late August.

Photo via Shutterstock

