International Court Of Justice Hears South Africa's Accusations Of Genocide By Israel In Gaza Strip

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is currently reviewing South Africa’s allegations of genocide against Israel in the Gaza Strip. The case was presented on Thursday, with South Africa accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention.

What Happened: The South African government put forth its case to the ICJ on Dec. 29, as CNBC reported. This development comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which started three months after the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization.

The offensive has led to the loss of over 23,000 lives in Gaza, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. South Africa’s 84-page filing seeks to establish Israel’s responsibility for violations of the Genocide Convention and to ensure the urgent protection of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has rejected the charges, terming them “blood libel,” a term that refers to unfounded and anti-Semitic accusations of bloodshed against Jews. Israel is set to present its response to the allegations on Friday at the ICJ.

Why It Matters: The Israel-Hamas conflict has triggered international concern, with Belgium signaling intentions to follow South Africa’s lead in taking action at the ICJ. The U.K. has also expressed worries about potential breaches of international law by Israel in its Gaza campaign.

As the ICJ’s rulings are binding and have no right of appeal, the case could have significant implications. The suit arrives amid apprehensions regarding Israel’s long-term plans for the Gaza Strip, including calls from Israeli far-right politicians for the Palestinian population to leave the enclave.

The conflict in the Gaza Strip has fueled global efforts for a resolution, with the U.S. and its G7 allies urgently seeking an end to the military phase of the conflict. The recent killing of a Hezbollah commander by Israel has further escalated tensions, particularly following Hezbollah’s retaliatory rocket attacks on northern Israel.

Efforts to end the conflict’s military phase have been ongoing, with the G7 countries seeking a rapid resolution. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also embarked on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East in a bid to prevent a potential regional war amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

