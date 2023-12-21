Gaza Humanitarian Crisis: Over Half A Million Starving Amid Israel-Hamas War Fallout, UN Report Reveals

Loading... Loading...

Over 570,000 people in Gaza are starving due to the fallout from ongoing conflict, according to a report released by the United Nations and other agencies.

What Happened: The level of hunger within the population surpasses that of recent near-famines in Afghanistan and Yemen. The report warns that the threat of famine is increasing daily, with the lack of aid entering Gaza being the primary cause, as per the AP News report on Thursday.

The conflict, triggered by Hamas’ deadly attack and hostage-taking in Israel on Oct. 7, has resulted in nearly 20,000 Palestinian deaths. Over 80% of Gaza’s population, approximately 1.9 million residents, have been displaced from their homes.

Arif Husain, chief economist for the UN’s World Food Program, stated, “I have never seen something at the scale that is happening in Gaza.” Israel is reportedly in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants from northern Gaza, but the fighting continues in the south.

The war has also led to the collapse of Gaza's health sector, with only 9 of its 36 health facilities still partially functioning, according to the World Health Organization. Relief workers reported “unbearable” scenes in two hospitals they recently visited in northern Gaza.

Why It Matters: On Thursday, the UN released a report highlighting the failure of US efforts to ensure greater aid reaches Palestinians. Despite U.S. pressure, Israel allowed only a trickle of aid through Egypt. UN agencies say only 10% of Gaza's food needs have been entering for weeks.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog blamed the UN for the failures in delivery, stating that the amount of aid could triple “if the U.N., instead of complaining all day, would do its job.” However, U.N. officials say delivery of aid within much of Gaza has become difficult or impossible due to the ongoing conflict.

Israel has pledged to continue the offensive until it destroys Hamas' military capabilities and rescues scores of hostages captured by Palestinian militants.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

