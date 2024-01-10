Citigroup Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Citigroup Inc. C is projected to release financial results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 12, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.16 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $18.85 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $18.01 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Citigroup reportedly plans to launch its fully-owned China investment banking unit by the close of this year and aims to recruit approximately 30 individuals for the venture.

Citigroup shares fell 1% to close at $53.48 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

HSBC analyst Saul Martinez upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $61 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Saul Martinez upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $61 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $58 on Jan. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Steven Chubak upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $58 on Jan. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $47 to $52 on Dec. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $47 to $52 on Dec. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $82 to $85 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $82 to $85 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $61 to $66 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Read This Next: How To Earn $500 A Month From Bank of America Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report