5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Loading... Loading...

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 9.18 OPAL Fuels OPAL - P/E: 6.95 TransAlta TAC - P/E: 4.95 Hawaiian Electric Indus HE - P/E: 7.92 Enel Chile ENIC - P/E: 2.73

Most recently, Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share at $-0.33, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.71%, which has decreased by 0.99% from 8.7% last quarter.

OPAL Fuels saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.12 in Q2 to $-0.01 now. This quarter, TransAlta experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.17 in Q2 and is now $1.05. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.08%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 2.16% in the previous quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Indus has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.56, which has increased by 12.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.5. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.75%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 3.74%.

Enel Chile's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.14, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.1. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 64.82%, which has decreased by 1.55% from 66.37% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.