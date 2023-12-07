Architect Behind iPhone's Screen Tech, Touch ID Rumored To Depart Apple

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly set to lose one of its top-level executives, responsible for pivotal developments in touch-screen technology, health sensors, and Face ID.

What Happened: Steve Hotelling, Apple’s vice president, who has been under hardware boss Johny Srouji, has made significant contributions to the company’s technological advances, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and the forthcoming Vision Pro headset.

He has now decided to resign from his position, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

His departure comes at a crucial time when Apple’s hardware technologies group focuses on replacing essential components with in-house technology.

Hotelling’s responsibilities will now be delegated to several of Srouji’s direct reports, including Alan Gilchrist and Wei Chen, who will now oversee the company’s camera and depth sensor teams and many display technologies, respectively.

Why It Matters: Hotelling’s exit adds to the executive reshuffling currently happening at Apple.

Over the past couple of years, the company has seen about a dozen vice presidents depart, leading to a surge of promotions to refill its leadership. This comes as Apple focuses on making its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro more affordable and enhances the in-store iPhone purchasing experience.

Earlier this year, Apple also bid farewell to Peter Stern, vice-president of services, who had a significant role in expanding Apple’s paid subscription business, particularly Apple TV+.

