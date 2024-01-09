Qualcomm Showcases Automotive Advancements at CES 2024, Announces Central Vehicle Computer Partnership with Bosch

Loading... Loading...

Today at CES 2024, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc QCOM underscored global momentum as the automotive industry's partner-of-choice, spotlighting the breakthrough innovations across its Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio.

What Happened? Qualcomm Technologies offers a broad portfolio of automotive technologies spanning all major vehicle domains, including support for the two-wheeler and micro-mobility segment.

Qualcomm Technologies and Robert Bosch GmbH today at CES 2024 introduced the automotive industry's first central vehicle computer capable of running infotainment and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functionalities on one single system-on-chip (SoC).

Bosch unveiled this new central vehicle computer, known as its cockpit & ADAS integration platform, that is based on the Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip (SoC).

Qualcomm said the companies have successfully executed several in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) projects and established a robust global customer base in this area.

Why Does It Matter? The company is in its 20th year supplying technology for the automotive industry, with revenue growing by double digits year-over-year, which has been driven by the increased adoption of Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions that support personalized and immersive experiences with the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform, the modern automotive cockpit with the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, the road ahead with AI, the advancement of autonomous vehicle technology with the Snapdragon Ride Platform, high-performance centralized computing with Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, connected services with Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud, co-innovation revolutionizing vehicle development lifecycle, the digital transformation beyond automotive with Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platforms for two-wheelers and new vehicle classes.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions have now appeared in over 75 models in 2023 alone and 350 million+ vehicles, delivering turnkey ADAS solutions, cockpit experiences, connected services, and AI leadership.

Qualcomm said it is in a strong position to serve the current needs of the auto industry. It is tracking toward $4 billion in revenue by the end of 2026 and $9 billion by the end of the decade.

Built on Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in digital cockpit and ADAS compute platforms, the Flex SoC is designed to support mixed-criticality workloads, allowing for digital cockpit, ADAS, and automated driving (AD) capabilities to be co-implemented on a single SoC.

This capability enables automakers to realize a unified central compute and software-defined vehicle architecture that scales from entry to premium tiers.

Christoph Hartung, president of the Cross-Domain Computing Solutions division at Bosch, said, "With this cost-effective solution, we are paving the way for bringing even more ADAS functions into vehicles, including in the entry-level and mid-range segment."

The new cockpit & ADAS integration platform from Bosch will be on display by invitation only at the Bosch booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9 through January 12.

Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 1.31% at $137.21 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

