Why LumiraDx Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of LumiraDx Limited LMDX shares fell sharply in pre-market trading.

LumiraDx announced its securities will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq at the open of business on Jan. 9th.

LumiraDx shares dipped 30.5% to $0.0239 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP gained 98.6% to $20.95 in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that Merck is in advanced talks to buy Harpoon Therapeutics for $23 per share.

gained 98.6% to $20.95 in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that Merck is in advanced talks to buy Harpoon Therapeutics for $23 per share. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC shares rose 56.3% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced compelling clinical efficacy of enitociclib in combination with venetoclax and prednisone in lymphoma.

shares rose 56.3% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced compelling clinical efficacy of enitociclib in combination with venetoclax and prednisone in lymphoma. Spectaire Holdings Inc. SPEC shares gained 46.6% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.

shares gained 46.6% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares gained 36.5% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Friday.

shares gained 36.5% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR shares climbed 30.4% to $1.24 in pre-market trading.

shares climbed 30.4% to $1.24 in pre-market trading. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX shares rose 14.1% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Heron Therapeutics announced a five-year distribution partnership with CrossLink Life Sciences to expand promotional effort for ZYNRELEF.

shares rose 14.1% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Heron Therapeutics announced a five-year distribution partnership with CrossLink Life Sciences to expand promotional effort for ZYNRELEF. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE gained 12.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Friday.

gained 12.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG shares rose 11.8% to $0.6060 in pre-market trading. NanoString's CosMx SMI achieved whole transcriptome imaging at single-cell resolution.

shares rose 11.8% to $0.6060 in pre-market trading. NanoString's CosMx SMI achieved whole transcriptome imaging at single-cell resolution. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR gained 9.2% to $0.5799 in pre-market trading.

gained 9.2% to $0.5799 in pre-market trading. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS gained 8.8% to $0.1799 in pre-market trading. Heart Test Laboratories received decision to grant European Patent "Electrocardiogram-Based Assessment of Diastolic Function (Using Machine-Learned Computational Models).

Losers

Banzai International, Inc. BNZI shares fell 18.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Banzai shares jumped around 55% on Friday after the company signed an LOI to acquire IGLeads.

shares fell 18.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Banzai shares jumped around 55% on Friday after the company signed an LOI to acquire IGLeads. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN shares fell 17.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Friday.

shares fell 17.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR shares fell 16.4% to $26.53 in pre-market trading. The FAA ordered the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by U.S. Airlines or in U.S. territory.

shares fell 16.4% to $26.53 in pre-market trading. The FAA ordered the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by U.S. Airlines or in U.S. territory. Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE shares fell 14.8% to $0.0793 in pre-market trading after dipping around 11% on Friday.

shares fell 14.8% to $0.0793 in pre-market trading after dipping around 11% on Friday. Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares fell 14.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Friday.

shares fell 14.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Friday. Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT shares fell 13.4% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Friday.

shares fell 13.4% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Friday. Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS fell 11.1% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Friday.

fell 11.1% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Friday. Ainos, Inc. AIMD shares fell 11% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after jumping over 58% on Friday.

shares fell 11% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after jumping over 58% on Friday. Brera Holdings PLC BREA fell 10.1% to $0.6566 in pre-market trading.

