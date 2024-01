Harpoon Therapeutics, Heron Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 150 points on Monday.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.HARP rose sharply in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that Merck is in advanced talks to buy Harpoon Therapeutics for $23 per share.

Harpoon Therapeutics shares jumped 98.6% to $20.95 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX shares rose 14.1% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Heron Therapeutics announced a five-year distribution partnership with CrossLink Life Sciences to expand promotional effort for ZYNRELEF.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company BETR surged 11.2% to $0.7470 in pre-market trading.

surged 11.2% to $0.7470 in pre-market trading. Sabre Corporation SABR climbed 5.1% to $4.57 in pre-market trading.

climbed 5.1% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. Cronos Group Inc. CRON gained 4.1% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after gaining over 2% on Friday.

gained 4.1% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after gaining over 2% on Friday. Nextracker Inc. NXT climbed 4% to $43.65 in pre-market trading.

climbed 4% to $43.65 in pre-market trading. Upwork Inc. UPWK rose 3.6% to $14.55 in pre-market trading.

rose 3.6% to $14.55 in pre-market trading. Altimmune, Inc. ALT gained 3.2% to $11.55 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday.

gained 3.2% to $11.55 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday. Annexon, Inc. ANNX gained 3.2% to $4.78 in pre-market trading. Annexon outlined its 2024 priorities with late-stage clinical milestones across upstream complement portfolio for autoimmune, ophthalmic and neurodegenerative diseases.

