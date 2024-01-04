5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Loading... Loading...

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Coterra Energy CTRA - P/E: 8.96 Petrobras Brasileiro PBR - P/E: 4.02 Murphy Oil MUR - P/E: 9.11 RPC RES - P/E: 6.55 ProPetro Holding PUMP - P/E: 8.01

This quarter, Coterra Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.39 in Q2 and is now $0.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.85%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 2.9% last quarter.

Petrobras Brasileiro has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.84, which has decreased by 6.67% compared to Q2, which was 0.9. Murphy Oil's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.59, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.79. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.48%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 2.56% last quarter.

RPC has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.08, which has decreased by 73.33% compared to Q2, which was 0.3. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.84%, which has increased by 0.05% from last quarter's yield of 1.79%.

ProPetro Holding saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.34 in Q2 to $0.31 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.