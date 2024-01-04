Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calms Fears Of Critical Material Shortages, Says Battery Production Happening At Breakneck Pace

Loading... Loading...

In a recent conversation with Peter Diamandis on X Spaces, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, shared his company’s vision for sustainable energy on our planet. Musk emphasized the potential of lithium batteries and solar energy in powering all industries without depleting Earth’s resources.

What Happened: Musk highlighted that Earth has ample raw materials for solar energy and lithium batteries, dismissing concerns of scarcity for sustainable energy.

“Even if the only way that you powered all of Industry on Earth and all power, including heating and transport, electrically, you could do that with solar and lithium batteries,” Musk said, highlighting the potential of these technologies to power diverse sectors without depleting Earth’s resources.

Musk also spoke about the abundance of aluminum oxide for aluminum production, discussing its energy-intensive conversion process. Drawing from the innovations driven by aluminum scarcity during World War II, he emphasized that overcoming scarcity challenges is a process of iteration.

Additionally, Musk and Diamandis noted the significant advancements in electricity production from solar energy. As confirmed by Diamandis, solar energy surpassed all other new electricity production forms in 2023.

“The battery production is growing, actually, almost at several times the rate of vehicle production. So, you know, in some cases, it’s almost 10x the rate of vehicle production. Yes, there’s a massive demand for batteries,” said Musk.

Musk explained that with the increasing global demand for electricity, the grid has significantly more potential if energy buffering is implemented. Most electrical grids currently operate without buffering, requiring power plants to be sized for peak output on hot summer days. By incorporating battery buffering, Musk highlighted the possibility of doubling or tripling the grid’s output capacity.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come in light of recent developments in the renewable energy sector. In December 2023, the Department of Energy discovered the world’s largest lithium reserve beneath California’s Salton Sea, estimated at 18 million tons. This motherlode could meet America’s lithium demand for decades, boosting the renewable energy industry where lithium is a key component for rechargeable batteries and solar panels.

Moreover, Tesla’s recent report indicates that its Powerwall combined with solar power outperforms traditional backup generators.

