US Court Publicly Releases Epstein List, Unveiling 187 Previously Anonymous Individuals — Financier's Brother Makes Claims About Trump, Clintons

Mark Epstein, younger brother of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has claimed that his sibling held potentially election-altering information about Donald Trump and the Clintons. According to Mark, this information could have significantly impacted the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

What Happened: In an interview with The New York Post, Mark Epstein relayed a 2016 conversation with his brother. He suggested that Jeffrey Epstein’s knowledge about both Trump and Hillary Clinton was so damaging, that it could have led to the election being called off. Mark, however, refrained from divulging any further details.

Both Trump and the Clintons were known to have connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Trump was a passenger on Epstein’s private jet, ‘the Lolita Express’, on seven occasions in the ’90s according to flight logs. While Hillary Clinton didn’t have direct dealings with Epstein, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was a friend of Epstein’s since 1993 and was a frequent visitor.

Mark Epstein also highlighted that the public’s attention was first drawn to his brother when he took Bill Clinton on a philanthropic trip to Africa. The financier’s jet later gained infamy for its alleged use in sex-trafficking underage girls.

Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, now in prison in Florida, reportedly claimed that Epstein had videotapes showing Trump and Clinton in compromising situations with women. However, no such tapes have been uncovered.

Although Bill Clinton was set to be named in court documents linked to Epstein, he is not expected to be implicated in any illegal activities, as per ABC News.

Over 170 individuals linked to Epstein are anticipated to be publicly identified following Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska’s decision to release the files. Mark Epstein, however, remains skeptical about the potential impact of the forthcoming document release.

Why It Matters: It should be noted that the court has released a list of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein, which has raised eyebrows and intensified speculation, reported BBC. The 943-page document was released around the time of publishing of this article and details are yet to emerge.

Some of the 187 individuals previously only identified as “J Doe” in court papers have been identified, but other names reportedly remained sealed, including those of underage victims.

This comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s previous concerns about Ghislaine Maxwell mentioning his name after her arrest.

Furthermore, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had expressed anticipation about finding Bill Clinton’s name in the Epstein files. She said finding the former president’s name in the files was no “surprise at all.”

