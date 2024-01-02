Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Bill Clinton's Name In Jeffrey Epstein Files Is 'No Surprise At All'

Loading... Loading...

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently expressed her anticipation of finding former president Bill Clinton‘s name in the Jeffrey Epstein files, stirring up further speculation.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Greene stated, “For some of us, it's no surprise at all that Bill Clinton will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.”

She continued, “We said it a long time ago but they labeled us conspiracy theorists. There will be lots of names you've never heard of and the IC collected info on them. Pedophiles belong in jail not on secret government lists.”

However, other users were quick to point out that former president Donald Trump‘s name has also been associated with Epstein multiple times in the past.

So far, there is no confirmation if either of the former presidents have had any association with Epstein.

See Also: Trump Predicts No Biden Or Harris In 2024 Election, Anticipates Democratic Primary Turmoil

Why It Matters: In 2019, after Epstein was found dead in his cell, conspiracy theories began making the rounds across the internet that linked Clinton and Trump with Epstein.

Greene’s tweet comes amid ongoing scrutiny of high-profile individuals linked to Epstein. An example is the case of a shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. who was arrested after questioning CEO Warren Buffett’s affiliations with Bill Gates and Epstein during a meeting. The incident led to the filing of a complaint against Berkshire Hathaway with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Earlier, the National Legal and Policy Center had warned that Buffett’s ties with Gates could pose a risk to Berkshire’s investors due to Gates’ connections with Epstein. This has sparked concerns among some shareholders of the company.

Read Next: Mark Cuban Urges Joe Biden To Take Cues From Trump’s 2024 Playbook: ‘I’m Not Ever Going To Leave The White House’

Image by lev radin on Shutterstock.com

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.