What's Been Happening With Juniper Networks Stock?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The stock outperformed the market, on the heels of an already successful past two months. Here's a look at what has happened.

What To Know: Juniper Networks stock has risen roughly 20% during November and December after shares hit a 52-week low in October.

As shares have trended higher over the past two months, the company has also made several strides during the same time. In early November, it was announced that Digital Edge, an up-and-coming digital infrastructure provider in Asia, deployed a full stack of wired and wireless upgrades from Juniper Networks across its footprint.

Later in the month, the company revealed that the City of Las Vegas chose Juniper Cloud Metro solutions for building its private 5G network, which will extend to the city government, public schools, tourism and residents.

More recently, at the end of December, it was announced that international English language broadcasting network, Arirang TV, deployed multiple networking upgrades from Juniper Networks QFX Series Switches and EX Series Switches.

On Wednesday, even the sell off which has impacted the broader U.S. market could not dampen the stock's rally, with shares pushing higher by over 3% in defiance of the pullback.

JNPR Price Action: Shares of JNPR were up 2.13% at $29.97 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Vicki Hamilton from Pixabay