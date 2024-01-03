3 Minutes To Boost Your Earnings: 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Real Estate Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.
Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.
Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.
Uniti Group Inc. UNIT
- Dividend Yield: 10.20%
- B of A Securities analyst David Barden downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $5 to $3.5 on Nov. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $7 to $6 on June 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
- Recent News: On Nov. 2, Uniti Group posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales results.
Regency Centers Corporation REG
- Dividend Yield: 3.96%
- Barclays analyst Ross Smotrich maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $70 to $71 on May 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
- Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $73 to $71 on May 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
- Recent News: Regency Centers, last month, announced the acquisition of The Longmeadow Shops in Longmeadow, MA.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW
- Dividend Yield: 17.39%
- JP Morgan analyst Michael Lapides maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $8 to $5 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
- Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Underperform on Aug. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
- Recent News: On Oct. 26, the company reported quarterly revenues of $306.6 million, missing the consensus of $341.8 million.
Read More: Cal-Maine Foods, UniFirst And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
Start generating passive income through real estate
Check out these featured investments from Benzinga's Real Estate Offerings Screener.
- Get OfferMin. Investment$100Target Return18%
Looking for additional offers? Sign up to get offers directly to your inbox!
Earnings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.