Apple's Next Big Thing? MagSafe Could Support Data Transmission And User Authentication

In a bid to enhance user experience, Apple Inc. AAPL might be working on a future MagSafe technology that could support data transmission and user authentication via peripherals.

What Happened: Apple has been exploring ways to augment MagSafe’s capabilities. The tech giant aims to enable MagSafe to transmit data and authenticate accessories upon wireless connection.

A recently granted patent application titled “Accessory Devices That Communicate With Electronic Devices” revealed that Apple has discovered shortcomings in the current MagSafe system, reported AppleInsider.

Some accessory devices inadvertently create a “heat trap” due to their positioning on the electronic device, leading to throttling or even shutting down certain devices.

The proposed solution involves an electronic device, like an iPhone, containing “a magnetic field sensor configured to detect a magnetic field from a magnetic assembly external to the housing.”

This would allow the iPhone to identify when a MagSafe accessory is connected and differentiate between a MagSafe charger and a MagSafe iPhone case.

As a result, the iPhone’s charging components could adjust charging at varying temperatures.

Furthermore, Apple suggested a second level of recognition, where data is transferred via the MagSafe system in an accessory. The report noted that this could enable the MagSafe accessory to communicate its tolerances to iOS and transmit data, potentially allowing it to function as a key.

Why It Matters: This development comes after reports making rounds that the 2024 edition of the Apple iPad Pro could support MagSafe charging. This followed insider information from a source familiar with firms manufacturing magnets for Apple’s product range.

The same report also highlighted that Apple had considered introducing a glass back for the 2022 iPad Pro to facilitate wireless charging. Still, this feature was not included in the 2022 models, suggesting a possible delay in future implementation.

This consistent focus on enhancing MagSafe’s capabilities indicates Apple’s commitment to evolving technology and improving user experience.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

