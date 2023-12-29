'All Roads Lead To AGI:' Elon Musk Says Tesla Building 'Extremely Compute-Efficient' Mini Intelligence System For FSD

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk provided an important update, reaffirming his belief that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will eventually dominate roads and entirely replace human drivers.

What Happened: In response to a user’s clip showcasing driving with full self-driving enabled, Musk stated, “It is increasingly clear that all roads lead to AGI. Tesla is building an extremely compute-efficient mini AGI for FSD.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has referred to his vehicles as possessing “intelligence.” In August, he said that Tesla figured certain aspects of AGI and its cars “now have a mind.”

“Not an enormous mind, but a mind nonetheless,” Musk had said.

Why It Matters: Musk has been asserting since 2016 that Tesla vehicles will eventually achieve full autonomy. In June, he suggested that FSD version 12 would no longer be in beta, indicating it would attain full autonomy by then. However, as of now, the promise of full autonomy remains unrealized.

The current FSD software is in beta mode, necessitating active driver supervision during testing.

As of this week, version 12 of FSD is installed on several vehicles and is performing well in California, according to Musk.

The company is conducting additional testing due to the software’s different architecture compared to previous versions of FSD.

Musk, speaking at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in July, expressed optimism about achieving full self-driving capability, stating, “I have been wrong about this prediction in the past, but I feel we are closer to it than we ever have been.”

