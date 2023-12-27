Elon Musk Says Tesla's Non-Beta FSD V12 Working Well In California

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that version 12 (V12) of the company’s full self-driving (FSD) capability is already on ‘a lot of cars’ and working well in California.

What Happened: “It works very well in California, but needs more training for heavy precipitation areas,” Musk said about the new version. He was responding to a Tesla enthusiast on the timeline for V12’s public rollout.

The company is running extra testing on the new version of the software as it has a different architecture from previous versions of FSD, the CEO added.

V12 started rolling out to employees in late November.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s FSD is presently in beta mode, meaning it is still being tested and requires active driver supervision. In June, Musk said that version 12 would no longer be beta, hinting that it would achieve full autonomy by then, and raising anticipation. He has previously also said that v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI.

During the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in July, Musk said that Tesla is “very close” to achieving full self-driving capability.

“I have been wrong about this prediction in the past, but I feel we are closer to it than we ever have been,” Musk said.

