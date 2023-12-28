BlendJet Recalls Nearly 4.8M Blenders Sold At Costco, Target And Walmart Over Concerns Of Overheating And Fire

Loading... Loading...

BlendJet Inc. is recalling approximately 4.8 million blenders sold at Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, Target Corp TGT, and Walmart Inc WMT due to safety concerns. The products are prone to overheating, catching fire, and have been reported to break blades while in use.

The Benicia, Calif.-based company has received 329 reports of BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders’ blades breaking off and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires, resulting in an estimated $150,000 in property damage claims, reported CBS News.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission also notes that BlendJet has received 49 reports of minor burn injuries and one laceration injury. Despite no reports of serious injury or significant property damage, BlendJet updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled product was manufactured in China and sold at stores nationwide and online from October 2020 through November 2023, retailing between $50 and $75. Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free base unit replacement.

BlendJet 2 blenders with serial numbers starting with “5543” or higher are not part of the recall as they contain the updated components. In addition to the 4.8 million recalled blenders sold in the U.S., approximately 117,000 were also sold in Canada.

