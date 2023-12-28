What's Happened With Gold Fields Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Gold Fields Limited GFI shares traded lower on Thursday. The stock pulled back sharply after two weeks of price consolidation. Here's an overview of what has developed recently.

What To Know: Gold Fields stock greatly benefited from domestic and global tailwinds for the precious metals sector over the past few months.

Following a rally in October amid Middle East tensions, precious metals stocks pushed higher in November as gold and silver rose after a drop in the U.S. dollar attributed to October CPI data.

The Fed's decision to leave rates unchanged in December also greatly helped the sector, as well as Gold Fields stock, gain further.

But, after treading water throughout the second half of the month, Gold Fields stock took a nosedive on Thursday, falling by over 10.5%.

GFI Price Action: Shares of Gold Fields were down 10.72% at $14.41 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay