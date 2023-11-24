Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that its full self-driving version 12 ( FSD V12) has started rolling out to employees. In June, Musk had said that version 12 would no longer be beta, hinting that it would achieve full autonomy by then.

What Happened: Musk confirmed the news via X, formerly Twitter, without adding more details.

The release comes right within Musk’s previous predicted timeframe. On Nov. 12, Musk had said that the much-awaited v12 will be rolled out in two weeks. This had, however, left users confused whether the CEO was serious or kidding given that he is famous for his ‘two weeks' timeline prediction, which often doesn't materialize and gets way longer instead.

Musk himself has previously joined X users to jokingly admit that his two weeks are longer than four weeks.

Why It Matters: FSD is presently in beta mode, meaning it is still being tested and requires active driver supervision.

Reiterating that v12 will not require driver supervision, Musk said earlier this week, “Over time, Version 12 (end-to-end neural nets) will far exceed human safety even when unsupervised.”

During the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in July, Musk also said that Tesla is "very close" to achieving full self-driving capability.

"I have been wrong about this prediction in the past, but I feel we are closer to it than we ever have been," Musk then said.

