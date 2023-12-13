Samsung To Introduce Emergency SOS To Galaxy Phones, Closing Another Feature Gap With Apple's iPhones

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.'s SSNLF Galaxy S24 series is set to incorporate a life-saving feature found in iPhones – the ability to send emergency text messages through satellite connectivity.

What Happened: A new leak has revealed how Samsung's satellite SOS feature will work, allowing users to send emergency texts via satellite.

This confirmation substantiates multiple reports over the last few months speculating the existence of this feature. A screenshot from a Galaxy device disclosed the feature, dubbed "Emergency texts via satellite", courtesy tipster Revegnus.

The feature allows users to use a satellite network for dispatching emergency texts when mobile network range is unavailable.

Text messages including GPS location is then sent to emergency response teams, which could be critical when mobile network connectivity is inaccessible.

Expected to work similarly to Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones, this feature is projected to be available on both Exynos and Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 units.

This technology could potentially be incorporated into the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models, but may initially be restricted to certain markets before a broader rollout.

Why It Matters: As previously noted in a Benzinga article fromAugust 2023 Samsung s Galaxy S24 series was rumored to include the satellite connectivity feature.

This feature has already proven to be a life-saver in the recent Maui wildfires.

Now with Samsung working to bring it to Galaxy smartphones, it bridges another feature gap that has existed between Android phones and iPhones.

Photo by Karlis Dambrans on Shutterstock

