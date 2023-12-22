Ex-Congressman Kinzinger's Claims About Trump's Body Odor Get A Forceful Response: 'Unemployed Fraud'

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s campaign team on Thursday refuted claims regarding his personal odor made by former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

What Happened: Kinzinger earlier this week made headlines when he posted on his X account about the alleged strong smell of Trump.

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor,” Kinzinger posted.

"It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”

In response to these allegations, a spokesperson for the former president said, "Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud," reported The Independent.

"He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out," Trump’s spokesperson said.

Why It Matters: The odor of the former president was brought up earlier this year by comedian Kathy Griffin in a discussion with Trump’s niece, Mary Trump. Griffin described the former president’s smell as a unique combination of body odor and scented makeup products.

This incident is the latest in the ongoing feud between Kinzinger and Trump. Kinzinger, a well-known critic of Trump, has been increasingly vocal about his disapproval of Trump’s behavior and policies.

Following the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, Kinzinger adopted a more assertive stance against the former president by joining his colleague Liz Cheney on the House Select Committee investigating the events of the Capitol attack.

Earlier this month, Kinzinger asserted that Trump will be the 2024 Republican nominee and if that’s the case, he intends to vote for Joe Biden.

