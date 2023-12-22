Why Crocs (CROX) Shares Are Falling

Loading... Loading...

Crocs, Inc. CROX shares are trading lower by 4% to $98.24 Friday afternoon. Shares of footwear and athletic apparel stocks are trading lower in sympathy with Nike, which fell after reporting mixed second-quarter results, revising its outlook and announcing cost savings plans.

What Happened With Nike?

Nike surpassed anticipated earnings per share by 18 cents, hitting $1.03, marking a 21.18% increase from the prior year. Despite revenue slightly missing expectations at $13.39 billion versus an expected $13.43 billion, it still showed a 0.55% increase from the same period last year.

Encouragingly, the company's gross margin grew by 170 basis points to reach 44.6%...Read More

Why This Matters To Crox Investors

When a company like Nike, a major player in the footwear and athletic apparel industry, reports mixed results and adjusts its future forecasts, it can create a ripple effect across the entire sector. Investors often interpret the performance of industry leaders as a signal of the overall health and potential challenges within that sector.

While Nike beat earnings expectations, its slightly lower-than-anticipated revenue and adjusted outlook could signal potential headwinds or shifts in the market.

The announcement of cost-saving measures might also indicate a need for belt-tightening in a competitive landscape or a response to changing consumer behaviors or market conditions.

See Also: UK On The Brink Of Recession While US Growth Remains Robust

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Crocs has a 52-week high of $151.32 and a 52-week low of $74.00.