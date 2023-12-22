Why Advent Technologies (ADN) Shares Hit A New All-Time Low

Loading... Loading...

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc ADN shares are trading lower by 33% to $0.21 Friday morning after the company announced it is raising $2 million through a registered direct offering of 10 million shares of common stock priced at $0.20 per share.

The deal involves institutional and accredited investors and is set to finalize around December 27, pending standard closing requirements.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is the exclusive placement agent handling the offering.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ADN has a 52-week high of $2.09 and a 52-week low of $0.20.