Tesla's Holiday Present: 50% Off Supercharging For EV Drivers In This Country

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Thursday that the company will give electric car drivers access to select supercharger locations in Australia for half the rate this holiday season.

What Happened: The 50% off on supercharging at select superchargers is reserved for the 12-hour time gap before 9 am and after 9 pm. The offer is open to both Tesla and rival EV vehicles and will enable EV owners to charge their vehicles overnight for half the cost during Christmas and New Year.

Interested customers can view rates and the chosen supercharger sites either on their vehicle touchscreens or on the Tesla app, the company announced on its X handle reserved for Australia and New Zealand Updates.

Other Presents This Holiday Season: Every year, Tesla releases a bigger software update close to the holidays, nicknamed the ‘holiday update.’ This year, the update that has already started rolling out includes a trip planner on the mobile app, Apple podcasts, and automatic 911 calls, among other features.

