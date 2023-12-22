UK's EV Production Surges 54% In 2023, Car Output 'Firmly Back On Track' After 'Tough COVID Years'

Loading... Loading...

Britain’s electric vehicle output is on a rapid rise with November’s EV production accounting for about 38% of the country’s total vehicle output.

What Happened: According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the UK produced 35,169 electric vehicles in November, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles.

As of November end, the country’s EV output since January stands at a record 322,577, up 53.7% on the same period in 2022.

UK’s overall car production also rose 14.8% last month with 91,923 cars leaving factory gates as supply chain challenges got removed from the picture. Production for overseas markets including the EU, China, and Turkey drove overall volumes.

“UK car production is firmly back on track following the tough Covid years and resulting supply chain challenges,” SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

Why It Matters: The European Union and Britain on Thursday agreed to delay imposing tariffs on EVs traded between the two markets. The deadline was previously set for 2024 but the two have now decided to postpone it until the end of 2026.

“With significant investment committed to UK automotive manufacturing, production volumes increasing, and the imminent threat of tariffs on EVs traded with the EU now removed by the extension of current rules of origin until 2027, there is renewed confidence in the sector,” Hawes noted.

