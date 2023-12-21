Apple's iOS 18 Code Reveals Four New iPhone Models, No Sight of 'Ultra'

Loading... Loading...

A recent probe into iOS 18 has unearthed details of four unannounced iPhone models while squashing speculation about an ‘Ultra’ branded iPhone.

What Happened: According to a report on Wednesday by MacRumors, the next operating system of Apple Inc. AAPL, dubbed “Crystal,” hints at four upcoming iPhone iterations – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The exploration found no signs of an ‘iPhone Ultra’, thereby tempering anticipations for such a device in iOS 18.

Interestingly, the iPhone 16 series will likely boast a new system-on-chip, internally referred to as the A18 chip. This suggests a departure from the norm, as both base and Pro models might employ the same chip.

Additionally, the code points to a Broadcom module for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, specifically designed for the iPhone 16 series, though more details remain undisclosed.

Based on past trends, the public launch of iOS 18 is estimated for September, following a beta release in June.

Why It Matters: Earlier in November, it was revealed that Apple plans to turbocharge Siri with exclusive on-device AI features for the iPhone 16. The development of this feature comes as Apple’s competitors, including Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, are making strides in AI technology.

However, the tech giant hit the pause button on the development of iOS 18 and other software updates to address bug issues. This halt aimed at enhancing performance and ensuring software quality amid a surge in early version bugs.

