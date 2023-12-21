Elon Musk's X Faces Major Outage, But That Doesn't Stop '#TwitterDown' From Trending On The Platform

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is facing a major outage on Thursday as users from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and India started complaining about the platform being down on Downdetector.

What Happened: Little after 12 a.m. EST, Musk’s social media platform stopped working for thousands of people, according to Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time information about websites and services.

The homepage of X started showing people a disclaimer of sorts stating, "Welcome to X! This is the best place to see what's happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now." However, no posts were visible either in the For You or Following tabs.

At the time of reporting some people had started getting the service back on.

