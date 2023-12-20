Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Proposes Removing Biden From Ballot Following Trump's Colorado Ban

Loading... Loading...

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) suggested Tuesday that President Joe Biden should be removed from the Texas ballot due to his immigration policies. This statement follows the recent Colorado Supreme Court decision to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, Patrick cited the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling against Trump as a precedent, reported The Hill.

“Seeing what happened in Colorado tonight … makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas — maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he's been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history,” said Patrick in a Fox News interview, as reported by The Hill.

The Colorado ruling, based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, deemed Trump ineligible due to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Amidst this backdrop, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a law targeting illegal immigration, intensifying the state’s stand against federal immigration policies.

See Also: Biden Says ‘No Question’ Trump Supported Insurrection After Colorado Ballot Ruling

Why It Matters: Patrick’s comments reflect the growing tension between state and federal authorities over immigration and election integrity.

This development is particularly significant in light of Biden’s recent remarks about the stakes of the 2024 election and the potential implications of Trump’s candidacy. The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, though state-specific, has national ramifications, as seen in the broader political reactions and its influence on other states’ approaches to ballot eligibility.

Photo by YASAMIN JAFARI TEHRANI on Shutterstock

Read Next: GOP Comes Out In Support Of Trump After Ex-President Barred From 2024 Colorado Ballot

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.