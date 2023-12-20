What In The World Is Going On With Parazero Technologies (PRZO) Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Parazero Technologies Ltd PRZO shares are trading higher by 72.8% to $1.21 Wednesday morning after the company announced the completion of a safety solution for a Fortune 500 automotive manufacturer's drone program, receiving payment for a unique variant of their SafeAir drone safety system.

Parazero Technologies says the project involved creating a custom SafeAir system tailored to meet specific aircraft requirements. The company says this led to a second purchase order from the same customer.

CEO Boaz Shetzer emphasized their technical capabilities and commitment to delivering high-quality drone safety solutions, highlighting the increasing trust and demand for their specialized services.

See Also: 'Magnificent 7' Widens Gap With Rest Of S&P 500

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PRZO has a 52-week high of $4.15 and a 52-week low of $0.56.