Apple's iPhone Miraculously Saves Israeli Soldier's Life, Acting As A Bullet Shield

An Israeli soldier’s life was saved by his Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone, which incidentally stopped a bullet, leading to a personal visit and gesture from the country’s Prime Minister.

What Happened: The iPhone model (which seemed to be iPhone X) absorbed the bullet’s force, thereby averting a severe injury.

The damaged phone was replaced with the company’s latest smartphone that comes with a USB-C slot, iPhone 15 — a gift from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This exceptional event was documented by the Living Lchaim account on X (formerly Twitter).

The post was first spotted by AppleInsider.

iPhones are recognized for their resistance to dust, water, and extreme temperatures, but there’s no official statement by Apple about the device’s bulletproof tendency.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Apple products have been credited with saving lives. However, it was the first time a product functioned as a literal shield.

For instance, the iPhone’s Emergency SOS feature has long been credited with saving lives. Last year, the feature aided a man stranded in Alaska.

Similarly, the company’s smartwatches are popular for amalgamating several top-notch health features, making them life savers. Earlier this year, a 59-year-old woman from England credited her Apple Watch for detecting an unknown heart condition.

Apple also introduced crash and fall detection feature with the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8, which has helped people survive horrific accidents.

Image Source – Apple

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.