Tucker Carlson Slams Desantis' Campaign As 'Nastiest' And 'Stupidest'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent event, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took a jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ political allies, describing their online presence as the “nastiest” and “stupidest” he’s seen.

What Happened: Carlson’s critical remarks, aimed at DeSantis’ online representatives, were reported by Politico on Monday during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. The primary recipient of these comments was Christina Pushaw, the director of rapid response for the Republican presidential hopeful. Pushaw responded on Tuesday by criticizing the Trump campaign on X (formerly Twitter).

While Carlson made it clear he was not a fan of DeSantis’ team, he did express his approval of the governor himself. His comments resonated with Tim Pool, a conservative podcast host, who labeled DeSantis’ campaign as a “train wreck”.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President Wanted ‘Golden Get-Out-Of-Trouble Free Card’ But Only Got ‘Lump Of Coal’ In NY Civil Fraud Trial

Carlson, a known supporter of former President Trump’s bid to return to the White House, has been mentioned as a potential vice presidential candidate. This comes despite reports of him and other Fox hosts privately criticizing Trump during the 2020 election cycle.

Why It Matters: Carlson has previously expressed his opinion against another presidential candidate, Nikki Haley. He voiced his opposition to Haley as a running mate for Trump.

During an interview with Tim Pool at AmericaFest, Carlson made it clear that he would not only vote against such a ticket but also advocate against it. This was reported in a Benzinga article published on the same day. His disapproval of the DeSantis campaign team adds another layer to the political dynamics surrounding the upcoming presidential elections.

Photo by L.E.MORMILE on Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To John Oliver’s Takedown, Says ‘Last Week Tonight’ Host Stopped Being Funny When ‘He Sold His Soul To Wokeness’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.