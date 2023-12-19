Tucker Carlson Would Try To Destroy Donald Trump's Reelection Chances If He Selects This Running Mate: 'That's Just Poison'

Loading... Loading...

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson would vote against former President Donald Trump and do what he could to kill his reelection chances if Trump picks a certain candidate as a vice presidential running mate.

What To Know: During an interview with podcaster Tim Pool Monday night at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Carlson expressed his opposition to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as a potential running mate for Trump.

“I would not only not vote for that ticket, I would advocate against it as strongly as I could," Carlson said. "That's just poison."

According to Newsweek, Trump could be looking to choose a female running mate to broaden the ticket's appeal. Haley, who is currently still in the race for the Republican primary, could also be more appealing for more moderate Republican voters and Independents.

Carlson, who has also been named as a potential vice president pick for Trump, criticized Haley for actively opposing the interests of the country, endorsing the Black Lives Matter riots and being a "creature of the oligarchs." He also called her a "neoliberal in the darkest, most nihilistic way."

Trump recently said it's "unlikely" that he would pick Haley as his running mate because the two Republican candidates disagree on some "pretty important" topics. However, a recent Newsweek survey showed that Trump voters are increasingly showing support for Haley as a vice presidential candidate. The survey showed 19% of people who would vote for Trump in 2024 would like to see Haley as his running mate, up from 5% in September.

Haley also continues to gain support in the Republican primary race. According to the latest Morning Consult poll, which Benzinga tracks weekly, Haley is now tied for second with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 11% support.

Last week's poll showed DeStantis in second with 13% of the hypothetical vote and Haley in third with 10% of the support. Trump is still well ahead after having received 66% of the hypothetical vote in the latest poll.

