Does GM Make Barbie's Pink Corvette? CEO Mary Barra Clears The Air, Picks Her Favorite EVs Right Now

General Motors Co GM isn’t in the business of producing those iconic pink Corvettes made famous by Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie” movie, as clarified by CEO Mary Barra in a recent interview.

What Happened: Setting the record straight in an interview with David Rubenstein at The Economic Club of Washington DC last week, Barra said, “We don’t actually make a pink Corvette; we still make Corvettes.” Reflecting on her own childhood memories, Barra said she had a “Barbie” Corvette toy. “Not pink, it was yellow,” she added.

In Gerwig’s blockbuster “Barbie” film, Margot Robbie cruises in a 1956 pink Chevrolet Corvette, while Ryan Gosling‘s Ken character opts for a Hummer EV.

The Chevrolet Corvette is an iconic American sports car, and the 1956 model is renowned for its classic design and performance.

The Hummer EV, on the other hand, is an all-electric truck designed to provide both off-road capabilities and a luxurious driving experience. Barra shared her enthusiasm for the Hummer EV, noting, “You get respect driving a Hummer EV.”

The pickup was even test-driven by President Joe Biden back in 2021.

Barra added that she cannot wait to drive the Equinox EV, which the company will be launching next year. The Chevrolet Equinox is a popular compact SUV, and the Equinox EV is part of GM’s expanding lineup of electric vehicles.

