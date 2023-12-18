What's Going On With iCoreConnect Stock?

Loading... Loading...

iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT shares are blasting higher Monday on continued upward momentum after the stock gained more than 73% on Friday. The stock is up by more than 165% over the past five days.

What To Know:

iCoreConnect shares are moving on very heavy trading volume Monday despite a lack of company-specific news. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 39 million shares have already been traded in the session, far exceeding the stock's 100-day average volume of less than 493 thousand shares.

iCoreConnect is one of the top trending tickers on WallStreetBets and Yahoo Finance Monday.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, iCoreConnect shares are trading above the stock's 50-day moving average of $1.61 and below its 52-week high low of $20.70.

ICCT Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, iCoreConnect shares are up by 23.5% at $2.10 at the time of publication.

