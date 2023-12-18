Snap To Rally Around 36%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Loading... Loading...

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Wedbush boosted Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $165 to $177. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. Darden shares fell 0.4% to close at $162.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

