Ivanka Trump Praises 'Day One' Philosophy Of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Draws Parallels With Alan Watts' Teachings

Loading... Loading...

Last week, tech YouTuber Lex Fridman posted a podcast with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos, which had already gained more than 1.5 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. Now, the podcast has garnered the interest of Donald Trump’s daughter, who compared it with Zen teachings.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Ivanka Trump took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised the podcast and the discussion on Bezos’ “Day One” philosophy.

She went on to compare Bezos’ approach with the teachings of renowned philosopher, Alan Watts, “‘You are under no obligation to be the same person you were five minutes ago’ and the Zen concept of the beginner’s mind.”

See Also: Jeff Bezos Reveals Blue Origin’s Role In Amazon Exit: Envisions’ Trillion Humans’ Across Solar System

Trump was referring to Bezos’ Day One philosophy, which he has reiterated at least twice while writing letters to shareholders.

It simply promotes constant learning, flexibility, and openness to new ideas and encourages companies to always be in a state of growth and renewal, avoiding stagnation and eventual decline.

During the podcast, when Bezos was asked to explain Day 1, he said, “Every day is day one. Every day, you are deciding what you’re gonna do. And you are not trapped by what you were or who you were, or any self-consistency.

Why It Matters: During the over two-hour podcast, Bezos and Fridman touch upon various subjects, including Elon Musk’s leadership, the reason behind the former CEO of Amazon resigning from his position, his aerospace company Blue Origin, and what went through his mind when he founded the e-commerce behemoth.

While speaking about his Amazon journey, Bezos said, “There’s so many things that need to be resolved and worked and made better,” adding, “But on balance, it’s so fun. It’s such a privilege. It’s been such a joy. I feel so grateful that I’ve been part of that journey.”

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Jeff Bezos Tips Hat To Elon Musk’s ‘Capable’ Leadership In Running Tesla, SpaceX: ‘We’re Very Like-Minded’