Trump, Delighted Over Big 'Win' In Florida Republican Party Election Over DeSantis, Says, 'That's The Way We Want It'

Donald Trump praised the victory of Christian Ziegler over Evan Power in the election to Chair the Republican Party of Florida on Sunday.

What Happened: The race was reportedly seen as a “proxy” battle between the former president and Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump said on Truth Social, “We won a big Chairmanship in Florida over the DeSantis Reps, but actually, it’s a win for ALL. That’s the way we want it. Christian will be a great Chairman.”

The former U.S. leader also shared an article from Politico in the post which noted that some supporters of DeSantis fear that the development is a “giant Florida win for Trump.”

Ziegler, a Republican political consultant, has worked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski but supported DeSantis when the latter first took office in 2018, according to Politico.

Why It Matters: Ziegler defeated Power 126-100 in the election. The winning candidate was previously the party’s vice chair while Power was the statewide GOP chair of chairs and led the Leon County Republican Party, noted Politico.

While Trump’s team reportedly underscored the importance of Ziegler’s win, team DeSantis downplayed the win.

An unnamed Trump consultant said that Chair races “should be important for people running for president,” reported Politico.

A DeSantis advisor said, “Both of our guys won, and we look forward to working with them,” according to the report.

