Melania Trump Recalls 'Labyrinth' Of Paperwork To Become A US Citizen, Gets Mocked

Loading... Loading...

Melania Trump complained about the U.S. immigration system in a rare public appearance. She spoke at a ceremony hosted by the National Archives and Records Administration where 25 immigrants were given U.S. citizenship.

What Happened: Melania described the immigration procedure as arduous and said there is a "labyrinth" of paperwork that needs to be done for immigrants to become US citizens.

"My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you, who try to become U.S. citizens," she said, reported Newsweek.

Melania is the first naturalized citizen to become the First Lady. Born in Slovenia, she first obtained a US work visa in New York. She went the EB-1 route to obtain the "Einstein visa," which is given to people with "extraordinary ability."

Eventually, she became a naturalized citizen in 2006.

"I recall feeling a tremendous sense of pride and belonging after I recited the US oath of allegiance, as the pathway to citizenship is arduous," she added.

See Also: Did Donald Trump Really Say ‘Lemonade Is Killing People’ Under Joe Biden’s Presidency?

Melania Gets Mocked On Social Media: Following her speech, social media users mocked Melania, but it has more to do with the policies and speeches of former president Donald Trump.

"Melania has the audacity to speak of hardship path to citizenship when her husband has criminalized immigration and path to citizenship," said Ann Yonan, calling her a narcissist.

Loading... Loading...

Another user criticized the US National Archives, saying the organization insulted the new citizens by bringing on Melania as the speaker.

Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies have played a part in the criticism aimed at Melania. In 2019, Donald Trump brought into effect the "Remain in Mexico" policy, aimed at slowing down asylum seekers coming into the US from Mexico.

This policy also placed restrictions on immigration from the Middle East and sought to end automatic citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants born in the US.

Read Next: Donald Trump May Pick A Female Running Mate For 2024 Elections, Former Ally Predicts

Melania Trump. Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.