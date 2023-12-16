Did Donald Trump Really Say 'Lemonade Is Killing People' Under Joe Biden's Presidency?

Loading... Loading...

A series of images alleging former president Donald Trump‘s comments on a dangerous lemonade controversy are fabricated. These falsified screenshots have been widely shared, leading to misinformation.

What Happened: Screenshots supposedly showing Trump blaming President Joe Biden for a fatal lemonade incident have been proven false, as per a Forbes report on Friday.

The images, which became popular on social networking platforms like X, originally stemmed from comedian Keaton Patti, known for his AI-generated comedy.

The screenshots, which have amassed over 15 million views, insinuated that Trump held Biden responsible for the lemonade crisis during a speech in Coralville, Iowa. Transcript evidence shows no reference to the lemonade issue.

X’s Community Notes, a crowd-sourced fact-checking program, has also debunked the misleading screenshots.

Why It Matters: The spread of misinformation can have serious implications, especially when it involves public figures like Trump.

In this instance, the false screenshots have been viewed by millions, leading to misconceptions about Trump’s stance on the lemonade crisis.

This isn’t the first instance where AI-generated humor by Patti has been misunderstood. A previous tweet by Patti also led to confusion, indicating that AI-generated content can often be misinterpreted or manipulated.

This adds to the growing concern over the spread of fake news on social media platforms.

