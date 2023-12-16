Donald Trump May Pick A Female Running Mate For 2024 Elections, Former Ally Predicts

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, Steve Bannon predicted that former U.S. President Donald Trump will select a female running mate for the 2024 elections.

What Happened: Bannon made this prediction during The Sean Spicer Show and suggested that South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Rep. Nancy Mace might be the top choice for the vice presidential role, reported The Hill.

“My thinking is very structured that I believe President Trump will have a female as the vice president,” he stated.

Bannon, a former close adviser to Trump, also mentioned Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kari Lake, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn as potential running mates.

He commended Mace’s boldness, even though she voted alongside Democrats to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress in 2021. Mace has faced criticism from some in Capitol Hill for her frequent flip-flops on key issues.

After initially criticizing Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Mace has, in the recent past, started to show support for the former president.

Why It Matters: This prediction is not without precedent. In January this year, it was reported that Trump and his close associates had been discussing potential female running mates, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Later in September, in an interview with India’s NDTV, Trump dismissed rumors about considering his daughter Ivanka Trump as his running mate.

The prediction by Trump’s ex-aide strengthens the possibility of him opting for a female running mate outside his immediate family. The choice of a female running mate may prove significant in the context of the 2024 elections, given the increasing prominence of female leaders within the Republican party.

