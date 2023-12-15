Docusign Explores A Sale: What's Going On With Docusign Stock?

Loading... Loading...

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares are trading higher Friday following a Wall Street journal report suggesting the company is working with advisors to explore a sale.

What To Know:

The report from The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter, suggests conversations are in the early stages, and there are no guarantees that a deal will be reached. The article suggests that Docusign could attract buying interest from technology companies and private equity firms.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Docusign has a current market capitalization of just under $44.5 billion, and the company was valued at $6 billion when it went public in 2018.

Docusign shares have gained more than 25% over the past five days and are up more than 44% over the past month.

DOCU Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, DocuSign shares are up by 11.4% at $62.49 at the time of publication.

Image: Vilius Kukanauskas from Pixabay